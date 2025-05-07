Himachal CM, Guv lauds armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor'; Sukhu reviews state preparedness

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying it was a matter of immense pride for the entire nation.

Sukhu chaired a high-level meeting in Shimla to review the security preparedness, disaster management, and essential services in the state following India’s missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

The chief minister congratulated the security forces for the operation, praising their courage and professionalism.

“We are proud of the Indian Army. The people of Himachal Pradesh stand with the armed forces and the country for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists who killed innocent people in Pahalgam,” he said.

He said officials, especially those in border districts, have been directed to remain on alert. Himachal Pradesh shares a 240-km-long border with China in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

The chief minister said his public programme scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled following instructions to avoid large gatherings. Directions have also been issued to monitor social media activity to counter any propaganda, he added.

Sukhu said respective deputy commissioners will assess the situation in border areas before taking a call on whether schools need to be closed.

War-like situations are prevailing, and necessary arrangements must be made to ensure the supply of essential commodities, security, and public awareness, Himachal Assembly Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said.

Meanwhile, Governor Shukla, speaking in Bilaspur, said the success of Operation Sindoor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects India's sovereignty and strategic resolve.

The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam killings, he said, adding that "We are proud of our armed forces." This operation, while targeting terror hideouts, ensured no harm to innocent civilians, the governor said.

He also expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for dedicating the newly constructed Bhim Setu bridge in Udaipur, Lahaul-Spiti, to the nation.

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 4.7 crore, the 21-metre-long and 10-metre-wide bridge replaces an older, narrower structure and enhances regional connectivity.

Shukla highlighted the bridge’s strategic importance and noted that the inauguration was held in New Delhi as part of the BRO’s 66th Raising Day celebrations, with his virtual participation from Bilaspur. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ