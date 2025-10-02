Himachal CM, Guv pay tributes on Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

Shimla, Oct 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary in Shimla on Thursday.

Interacting with media persons after paying homage to the Father of the Nation at the Ridge ground here, the Governor said that Mahatma Gandhi, through struggle and the power of satyagraha, freed the country from British rule.

He dedicated his entire life to society and the nation and will always be remembered for his contributions.

Extending greetings on Dussehra, Shukla called upon people to work together to eradicate social evils and take a pledge to build a drug-free society, a statement issued here said.

CM Sukhu said Gandhi showed the path of truth and non-violence to the entire world. Though born into an affluent family, he was deeply moved by the poverty and sufferings of the people, which led him to join the freedom struggle.

Following his ideals and principles today would be a true tribute to him, he added.

Later, Governor Shukla and CM Sukhu visited the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) to pay homage to former PM Shastri on his birth anniversary and recalled his immense contribution to the nation's progress.

The CM also flagged-off two new vehicles for Shimla Police on the occasion.