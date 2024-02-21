Himachal CM hails SC verdict asking Oberoi Group to vacate Wildflower Hall hotel near Shimla

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) The two-decade long legal battle between East India Hotels (EIH) of the Oberoi Group and the Himachal government over Wildflower Hall Luxury Hotel ended with the Supreme Court upholding the order of Himachal Pradesh High Court and directing EIH to vacate and hand over the possession of the hotel to the state government by March 2025.

Hailing the verdict, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the apex court's verdict, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu attributed the "favourable" decision to the meticulous efforts of the state government in effective pleading of the case by engaging renowned lawyer Mukul Rohatgi.

"The outcome of this verdict reflects the government's steadfast dedication to protect the interests of Himachal," he said.

The Oberoi Group had held possession of the prestigious property near Mashobra, Shimla for the last several years. Now the Supreme Court has ordered them to vacate it within a year, he said.

A single bench of Himachal High Court consisting of Justice Satyen Vaidya had passed orders on November 17, 2023, permitting the state government to take over the property. The government immediately took control of the hotel.

However, the high court later stayed its order after EIH filed an appeal and directed the government not to interfere in the day-to-day function of the hotel.

The EIH filed a review petition against the order which was rejected by the high court on January 5, 2024 with directions to vacate the property within two months.

The Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the high court and asked the EIH to surrender the possession to the government within a year by March 2025. PTI BPL KSS KSS