Himachal CM honours women achievers on International Women's Day

Nahan (HP), Mar 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday honoured several women for their outstanding contributions to different fields at a programme organised here to mark International Women's Day.

He appreciated the efforts of women across the state and said their contributions play an important role in social development and empowerment of Himachal Pradesh, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu honoured Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma for her commendable work in promoting women's empowerment in the district.

He also distributed ownership rights certificates to 28 families under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

He felicitated Kritika Sharma from Gattadhar village in Sirmaur for successfully climbing Mount Everest and Megha Singh Kanwar from Pajjhota village in Rajgarh for securing the first position in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Examination-2025.

Sukhu also honoured women under the Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Yojana for their excellent work and distributed financial assistance under various welfare schemes, the statement said.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 17 development projects worth Rs 190 crore, it said.