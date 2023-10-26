Himachal CM hospitalised after abdomen pain, diagnosed with stomach infection

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here after he complained of abdomen pain, officials said on Thursday.

The chief minister, who was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night, has been diagnosed with a stomach infection and his condition is stable, said hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao.

As investigations are continuing, CM Sukhu will remain in the hospital for now, doctors said.

As per the health bulletin released by the hospital in the evening, the chief minister is stable and his condition is being monitored by a team of six senior doctors led by Dr Brij Sharma, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology.

The chief minister was rushed to the hospital after 1 am on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday night following which various tests were conducted and stomach infection was detected, Rao said.

Principal Media Advisor to Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, said that the CM had been travelling extensively over the last few days and must have eaten something that caused infection.

The doctors have advised rest for a couple of days to the chief minister who would be discharged from the hospital soon, said Chauhan. PTI BPL KVK KVK