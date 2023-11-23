Himachal CM inaugurates AI-driven data centre to enhance school education

Shimla, Nov 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra, an AI-driven data repository centre to improve learning outcomes of students in schools across Himachal Pradesh.

Innovative reforms and advanced technologies are being introduced in the education sector to meet future challenges, Sukhu said while inaugurating the data centre from his official residence here.

Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) is a data repository, powered by SwiftChat AI (artificial intelligence), that would enable technology and data-driven systemic change in all schools of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

The government intends to develop an education system in which students studying in government schools will feel proud and equitable with the convent school kids and many reforms in the education sector would be visible from the next academic session, the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

"Through the integration of AI technology and governance, the children will be equipped with powerful visualisations to enhance decision-making capabilities and improve learning outcomes. It will support all the students, teachers, and administrators with the right insights, content and updated information at the right time," Sukhu was quoted as saying.

He added that VSK will also help in remote monitoring of all key programmes in the education sector.

EdTech partner ConveGenius is supporting Himachal Pradesh VSK by hosting a range of conversational AI chatbots on SwiftChat that act like "digital buddies" by guiding students, assisting teachers, and providing valuable data for administrators. It will present dashboards and reports for districts, blocks, and individual schools, the statement added.

This real-time data will offer invaluable insights into student progress, teacher training and overall school performance. Teachers can now tweak their teaching strategies based on real-time feedback and remediation support, ensuring every student gets the attention they need to boost learning outcomes, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said the previous BJP government in the state opened schools eyeing political gains but did not provide adequate facilities, due to which the quality level of education dipped and the Congress government had to de-notify 900 schools.

The chief minister said that as promised by the Congress in its manifesto 'Pratigya Patra', the government has fulfilled its third guarantee wherein English medium schools will be started from Class 1 from the next academic session.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that VSK would not only strengthen the teaching-learning process but would also create a brighter future for every student in the state besides high standardisation of education. PTI BPL RPA