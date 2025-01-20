Himachal CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 206 crore to Kullu

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated developmental projects worth over Rs 206 crore to Kullu district during the National Level Sharad Utsav in Manali.

Advertisment

He inaugurated eight projects amounting to Rs. 59.21 crore and laid the foundation stone for 13 projects valued at Rs. 147.59 crore, a statement issued here said.

These initiatives include restoration and reconstruction work following the damage caused by severe floods in the Beas River last year during the monsoon season.

MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur said that these projects would usher in an era of development in the areas. PTI BPL HIG HIG