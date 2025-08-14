Himachal CM inaugurates first-ever 'Zero Waste' tribal festival in Keylong

Shimla, Aug 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a tribal festival at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday.

He also laid foundation stones for five bridges being built in Udaipur sub-division under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase 3.

Kick-starting the festival from Shimla, Sukhu said this is the first time that the event is being organised on the theme of "Zero Waste".

The chief minister said that the event, which will conclude on August 16, would promote environmental conservation and also showcase the district's unique art and culture. "The festival symbolises the commitment to preserving the district's heritage. It will also inspire people to celebrate responsibly," he said.

The chief minister said that climate change has posed serious challenges to the country, and Lahaul-Spiti was no exception. Unusually heavy rainfall in the district is a major cause of concern, he said.

"The state government is taking all possible measures to provide relief during disasters. We are working with the Central government to ensure environmental protection. A team of scientists, with the Centre's support, is conducting a detailed study on the increasing incidents of cloudbursts," he said.

Lahaul-Spiti has emerged as a model district in terms of women's empowerment, he said, adding that traditional products of the area would be promoted under the 'HimIra' brand.

These projects include a 35-metre steel truss bridge over Chaikhang Nallah at a cost of Rs 9.93 crore; a 49-metre double-lane steel truss bridge over Chenab River at Rs 9.46 crore; a 22-metre RCC T-beam bridge over Kishori Nallah at Rs 17.68 crore; a 76-metre RCC beam bridge over Teling Nallah at Rs 13.35 crore, and a 22-metre RCC beam bridge over Moring Nallah at Rs 1.89 crore.