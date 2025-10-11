Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 132.8 cr in Mandi

Shimla, Oct 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects worth Rs 132.8 crore in Mandi's Karsog area, according to an official statement.

Sukhu inaugurated the Combined Office Building constructed at a cost of Rs 34.25 crore and Subject Matter Specialist Horticulture Office Building built at a cost of Rs 1.67 crore.

Panchayat Community Centre Triman, constructed at Rs 29.51 lakh, was also inaugurated by the CM, who also launched the beautification of Mahunag Temple Complex at Rs 90.11 lakh and works of Maindhi Gram Panchayat worth Rs 71.57 lakh, it said.

Health Sub Center Bhanthal constructed at a cost of Rs 13 lakh, Gram Panchayat Community Center Sui Kufridhar built at Rs 32.74 lakh and Apna Pustakalay (Library) a Combined Office Building constructed at Rs 13.75 lakh, were also inaugurated by the CM.

CM Sukhu also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Bhakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road at a cost of Rs 31.80 lakh, the Kheel-Bhagelu road at Rs 13.18 crore, the Kheel-Bhagelu (Kelodhar Garjoob) road at Rs 19.75 crore, the Chhalog-Baghail road at Rs 11.06 crore, and the Kelodhar-Sainj road at a cost of Rs 18.60 crore, it said. PTI COR ANM NB