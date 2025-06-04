Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 233 crore in Dehra

Shimla, Jun 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 12 development projects worth Rs. 233.55 crore in Kangra’s Dehra.

Sukhu laid foundation stones of Circuit House building at Dehra to be built at a cost of Rs 38 crore, Critical Care Unit/Block at Civil Hospital Dehra project Rs. 26.82 crore and combined office building at Dehra to be completed with an outlay of Rs 99 crore, a statement issued here said.

The CM also honoured the top-performing Village Forest Management Society (VFMS) from Kangra and Chamba districts under the KFW-funded project during a programme held in Dehra.

Plantation and land conservation work has been carried out in over 13,300 hectares of land under the project in Kangra and Chamba districts and around 61,000 saplings have been planted on 8,300 hectare area while invasive lantana has been weeded out from the remaining area, he said.

The project was set to be completed by March 30, 2026 and the success of this project demonstrates how the synergy of policy, technology, and public participation can make even the most difficult tasks achievable, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

He said that 307 Forest Development Committees from Kangra and Chamba districts were actively engaged in planning, implementing and monitoring activities under this project.

"Forest conservation was not only essential for climate protection, but also directly linked to increase in catchment areas of water bodies, prevention of soil erosion, biodiversity protection and means of livelihood,” he added.

The CM urged the youth to take active part in the movement to preserve forests and emphasized for striking a balance between development and environmental protection to ensure a secure, prosperous and green Himachal for future generations. PTI BPL NB NB