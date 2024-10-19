Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 102 crore in Kullu

Shimla, Oct 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of schemes over Rs. 102 crores in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

He laid the foundation stone of a double-lane bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.56 crore and inaugurated the newly constructed OPD Block Integrated Rehabilitation Center for female addicts, which is constructed at a cost of Rs. 24 lakh, a statement issued here said.

According to the statement both the projects are in Bhuntar.

Under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, he laid the foundation stones and performed Bhumi Pujan of flood protection works worth crores.

He also laid the foundation stone for the augmentation work of water supply scheme for Bhuntar town to be constructed with Rs. 22 crore under Amrit-2.0 scheme and inaugurated water supply and lift irrigation schemes. PTI BPL OZ OZ