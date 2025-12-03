Himachal CM inaugurates new regional laboratory building of HPSPCB in Dharamshala

Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Regional Laboratory building of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board at Dari, near Dharamshala, officials said.

The state-of-the-art facility has been built for Rs 3.5 crore, comprising a basement, ground floor, first floor and top floor, each spread over 234.61 square metres, with a total built-up area of 938.44 square metres, a statement issued here said.

"With its modern infrastructure, enhanced analytical capacity, and improved safety provisions, this new laboratory will significantly strengthen the technical capabilities, operational efficiency, and service standards of the State Pollution Control Board," Sukhu said.

The basement has been designated for parking and is equipped with essential services such as electricity, water supply, and other modern amenities to support the functioning of an advanced analytical laboratory.

The new building is purpose-built for comprehensive environmental monitoring activities, with dedicated sections for water and wastewater quality analysis, air quality monitoring, and microbiological examination.

The building also includes a fully functional and efficient laboratory environment, including a dedicated sample storage room, chemical and glassware storage facilities, a record room, a meeting hall and adequate staff seating arrangements.

The lab has been designed in accordance with the requirements for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories accreditation, the statement added.