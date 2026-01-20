Himachal CM inaugurates NSUI's Drug-Free Campus campaign

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated the NSUI Mandi unit's 'Drug-Free Campus' campaign here and said its main aim is to make youngsters aware of the harmful effects of drugs, especially 'chitta', in school and college campuses.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that the campaign strengthens the state government's vision of a drug-free Himachal and gives further momentum to its ongoing drive against drug abuse, including 'chitta'.

He appreciated the initiative and said that such campaigns were extremely important to keep the youngsters away from drugs and to encourage them to participate in sports and other positive activities.

The Congress-affiliated students' outfit district president, Anit Jaswal, said that the campaign was inspired by the chief minister's anti-chitta campaign and aims to make school and college campuses free from drugs.

Jaswal said that the campaign would include awareness programmes, anti-drug pledges, anti-chitta walkathons and sports tournaments.

"The campaign would run from January 23 to February 15, with programmes first being organised at the school level and later at the college level," he said. PTI COR APL APL