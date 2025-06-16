Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 25.79 crore in Una

Shimla, June 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects amounting to Rs 25.79 crore in Una district, with focus on strengthening education and infrastructure in the region.

He inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, built at a cost of 8.79 crore. The facility will provide students with improved educational amenities and significantly enhance the academic environment.

He also launched an academic block at the government degree college Una, equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and administrative units constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, a statement issued here said.

While addressing the gathering Sukhu said that from the next academic session, the Government Senior Secondary (Boys) School, Una, would be converted into a co-educational institution on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern.

He said that to bring government schools at par with convent schools, english medium teaching has been initiated from Class 1 and 500 expert teachers in the subject are being recruited.

Additionally, 961 recruitments were being made for Trained Graduate teachers (TGT) Arts, Medical and Non-Medical posts, and 600 Junior Basic Training (JBT) recruitments would also be started soon, he added.

Reiterating the government's firm stance against drug and mining mafias, the chief minister that those involved in the Chitta trade would be put behind bars.

"We will not allow the future of our youth to be in jeopardy," Sukhu added.

He warned those engaged in the drug trade would definitely be imprisoned and properties acquired illegally through drug trade would also be seized.