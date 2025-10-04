Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 68.42 crore in Arki Assembly Constituency

Shimla, Oct 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects amounting to Rs 68.42 crore in the Arki Assembly Constituency of Solan district.

He informed that model health institutions had been established with five specialist doctors each in 50 constituencies and that, in the near future, specialists would be appointed in all 68 constituencies, a statement issued here said.

Many medical colleges still operate with machines as old as 20 years, and no effort has been made to build robust infrastructure. Patients had to suffer due to the lack of proper testing machines. Keeping this in view, improvements are also being made in medical colleges by introducing advanced machines on the lines of AIIMS, Delhi, he added.

The projects inaugurated included an examination hall at Government Senior Secondary School, Manjyat, the second phase of the Government Senior Secondary School building at Bathalang, the residential building of the Agriculture Extension Office at Arki, the Sub-Treasury building at Darlaghat and the newly constructed Police Station building at Darlaghat, a statement said.

He also inaugurated infrastructure projects such as the lift water supply scheme from Gamber Khad to partially covered habitations of the Arki Assembly area, established with an outlay of Rs 24.48 crore.

Additionally, the chief minister laid the foundation stones for new projects, including the Veterinary Hospital building at Dumehar; improvement works of the water supply scheme for Arki town; strengthening and improvement of the water distribution system for Gram Panchayats Sarayanj and Materni in Arki Tehsil; and the office-cum-residential building of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer at Darlaghat.

Sukhu congratulated the people of Arki Assembly Constituency and said these projects would significantly contribute to the region's holistic development. He reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring balanced and inclusive growth across Himachal Pradesh.