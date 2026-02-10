Himachal CM interacts with children on educational tour to Jaipur, Chandigarh

Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday interacted with children from the state who are on an educational tour to Chandigarh and Jaipur and directed officials to ensure their safety, comfort and well-being throughout the journey.

A total of 31 children from four Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in Mandi district are on the tour under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana.

During the interaction via video call, the Sukhu encouraged the children to make the most of this opportunity.

He said that such tours offer valuable exposure and help in understanding various subjects practically and engagingly.

The chief minister asked them about their travel experience, and the children shared that it was their first flight experience.

He also enquired about their accommodation and food arrangements and advised them to remain focused on their studies, especially in view of their upcoming examinations.

Sukhu assured that the state government was committed to the welfare of these children and assured them of full care and support up to the age of 27 years.

"The Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana is not limited to providing protection but is aimed at creating opportunities that ensure a secure and dignified future for orphan children,” he said.

Sukhu added that the objective of the tour is to acquaint the children with national integration, cultural heritage, modern infrastructure and educational institutions, thereby supporting their holistic development.

Such educational and experiential visits, he said, play a vital role in building self-confidence, curiosity, social awareness and a deeper understanding of the country.