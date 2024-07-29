Himachal CM lauds forest corporation for over 25 pc profit rise in 2023-24

Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday commended the forest corporation for earning profits of over Rs 10 crore in the financial year 2023-24, over 25 per cent rise from last year's gains.

He also directed the officials to expedite the disposal of timber wood stock accumulated in depots to prevent them from rotting.

Sukhu's direction to officials came while he was presiding over the 214th meeting of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (HPFSDC) here.

Sukhu said that for the first time, the HPFSDC would engage in mining activities from the Beas River, for which it would obtain clearance under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA).

He asked the corporation to blacklist defaulting contractors and initiate recovery proceedings against them besides barring them from participating in future tenders, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister also commended the corporation for earning profits of Rs 10.04 crore in the financial year 2023-24, Rs 8 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 2.17 crore during the fiscal year 2021-22, the release said.

He said that 100 "van veers" (forest volunteers) would be engaged to address the staff shortage in the forest corporation.

He also assured that the state government would provide full cooperation to strengthen the forest corporation, aiming to make it a self-reliant and profitable organisation.

The Board of Directors gave its approval to grant employee bonus for the year 2022-23, benefiting about 227 employees. It also approved an installment of 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to all employees from April 1, 2024 and regularisation of 80 employees who have completed two years of contractual service.

Sukhu said that 618 trees were damaged in Shimla city last monsoon and a profit of Rs 2.50 crore was earned by selling the wood of these trees. PTI BPL RPA