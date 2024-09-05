Himachal CM launches common mobility card for nationwide cashless travel in public transport

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched a common mobility card of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation that will promote cashless travel across the country.

The card will allow cashless travel in various public transports across the country and offers multiple payment options.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is already offering cashless payment options through UPI, debit and credit cards in the state-run buses, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said that the HRTC was the first State Transport Undertaking (STU) in the country to introduce such a facility.

"This new initiative will be a milestone for Himachal Pradesh's public transport, aiming to streamline travel and enhance user convenience across various transit systems nationwide," he said.

The card's interoperability allows it to be used in other public transport systems, including the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Haryana Roadways and Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses. Users from these networks will also be able to use their cards on HRTC buses, he added.

Sukhu said that the introduction of this card marks the first step towards a fully cashless travel system, offering greater convenience for passengers, even in regions with limited internet access.

The state government is committed to transform the HRTC into a self-sustaining organisation by integrating technology into its operation, he said, adding that strengthening the HRTC will ultimately benefit the state's people.

He said that the card functions without the internet making it ideal for remote regions with limited connectivity.

He also commended the HRTC for launching the card in just six months.

The card requires a one-time issuance fee of Rs 100, with subsequent top-ups available both online and through cash payments at any bus counter, according to the statement.