Himachal CM launches development projects worth over Rs 23 cr in Solan

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of eight development projects worth over Rs 23 crore in Solan district, officials said.

During his one-day tour to the district neighbouring Shimla, Sukhu inaugurated a newly constructed building at a government senior secondary school built at a cost of Rs 3.19 crore, a statement issued here said.

He also inaugurated an administrative block of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan built for Rs 3.30-crore and a Rs 7.51-crore building of the Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank, it said.

During the visit, the chief minister also laid foundation stones for landslide mitigation and flood management projects in the Sadhupul area for Rs 75 lakh and in Shamti for Rs 3 crore, the release said.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 2.67-crore parking area at the Solan Municipal Corporation premises, the report added. PTI BPL RPA