Himachal CM launches development projects worth Rs 30.70 cr for Kinnaur

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday dedicated to the people and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 30.70 crore in the tribal-dominated Kinnaur district.

The chief minister inaugurated an EVM storage warehouse at Reckongpeo constructed at a cost of Rs 2.69 crore along with six Type-II quarters for treasury office staff costing Rs 94.95 lakh, a statement issued here said.

He also inaugurated a 250 MT controlled atmosphere storage facility (CA store) commissioned at a cost of Rs 6.85 crore.

Sukhu laid the foundation for several flood protection works, including Rokti Nallah in the Sangla gram panchayat estimated to cost Rs 1.35 crore, the Shango left bank project in Katgaon under Nichar tehsil with a budgetary provision Rs. 6.95 crore, and a Rs 5.13 crore flood protection project in Sapni village.

He also laid foundation for a Rs. 3.96 crore sewerage scheme in Namgia village, Rs 1.88 crore Kotangtee Khad channelisation scheme in Kalpa, and Rs 94.38 lakh flood protection project on the Baspa River in Rakcham.

Emphasising that these projects would directly benefit the local residents, the chief minister reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare and upliftment of people, especially the residents of Kinnaur.

The ongoing efforts of the state government would alleviate the hardships faced by the people in the tribal areas for which the government has launched various schemes and programmes to bring essential services closer to their homes, he said.

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who is also the MLA from Kinnaur, said that these initiatives would greatly benefit the people besides ensuring long-term growth of the region. PTI BPL ARI