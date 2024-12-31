Himachal CM launches 'Har Din Sehat' campaign

Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the 'Har Din Sehat' campaign with the aim to promote a culture of health consciousness among the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Under this campaign, students of IGMC Shimla and Sister Nivedita Nursing College will organise health talks at various locations to raise awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle. These activities will be conducted in different wards and OPDs of IGMC Shimla as well as public places under the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Sukhu emphasised that the campaign's objectives include preventing diseases, increasing awareness about government health facilities and encouraging effective utilization of government health services and schemes.

He further stated that this initiative is envisioned as a long-term effort to make health awareness a part of daily life and to transform Himachal Pradesh into a healthier and more conscious society.

"The campaign is a significant step toward improving public health in the state through a sustainable and inclusive approach," Sukhu said. PTI COR HIG HIG