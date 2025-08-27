Himachal CM launches India's first state-supported biochar programme

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that India's first government-supported biochar programme will commence in the state, with a plant to be established at Neri in Hamirpur district within six months.

A tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in this regard was signed on Wednesday at Oak Over, Shimla, in the presence of CM Sukhu, between Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and ProClime Services Private Limited, Chennai.

Biochar is an end product produced by microwave-assisted pyrolysis technology in a very short amount of time, meeting the urgent need for sustainable waste management. Biochar has a wide range of applications, from healthcare to agriculture and industrial applications.

Studies suggest that biochar could be a promising replacement for coal. The conversion of high-heating-value refuse into this energy product can support efforts to achieve net-zero emissions and meet the IPCC's (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) two degrees Celsius global warming challenge. Other significant applications of biochar include soil improvement, slow-release fertilisers, carbon capture and wastewater treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said, "This project is a step towards environmental conservation through intelligent mitigation of forest fires, while also enhancing livelihood opportunities and awareness among communities." He said that the collaboration aims to produce biochar by utilising biomass such as pine needles, lantana, bamboo and other tree-based material.

The chief minister also directed the implementation of the MoA within six months to benefit the people of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, Bilaspur and Solan districts, particularly areas with abundant pine forests.

"The initiative will not only create employment opportunities but also help the state to secure carbon credits. ProClime, through the Forest Department, will engage local communities in sustainable biomass collection and the participants will be paid Rs 2.50 per kg of biomass collected, with performance-based incentives for maintaining quality and quantity," he said.

"The programme is expected to generate nearly 50,000 person-days of income annually through biomass collection, along with direct employment in plant operations. Skill development programmes will also be organised in partnership with the university on safe collection practices, biochar applications in agriculture and climate change mitigation," said the chief minister.

Over its 10-year operational period, the project is expected to generate about 28,800 carbon credits, giving a boost to Himachal Pradesh's green initiatives, he added.

Sukhu further said that under the tripartite agreement, a collaborative framework has been established to mitigate forest fires, eradicate invasive species such as lantana and ensure the sustainable use of pine needles, bamboo and other biomass residues for the production of biochar through pyrolysis technology.

"The initiative will enhance soil health, promote carbon sequestration, generate and monetise carbon credits under international standards, and create local livelihood opportunities through biomass collection and skill development. ProClime Services Pvt Ltd will invest up to one million US dollars in the phased implementation of the project," he said.