Himachal CM launches 'Padhai with AI' app in Bilaspur

Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the Bilaspur district administration's initiative, 'Padhai with AI', saying that it ensures a fully digital learning system which will provide continuous academic counselling to the children.

This AI-based digital learning platform has been specially introduced for students of the Bilaspur district who are preparing for various competitive examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that education is not just about completing a syllabus, but is the most powerful way to give society a new direction, broaden thinking and shape the future of coming generations.

He said that, considering education as the most effective tool for social change, the state government is continuously working to strengthen the education system through innovation and by ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Praising the initiative, Sukhu said that 'Padhai with AI' is a strong and forward-looking step towards securing a bright future for students.

"Through this digital platform, students would get equal opportunities to study," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Rahul Kumar detailed that under the 'Padhai with AI' initiative, modern, technology-based and quality educational facilities were being provided to students with the support of NTPC.