Himachal CM launches portal to facilitate pensioners

Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched a portal to facilitate beneficiaries of the state's eight pension schemes.

The 'e-Kalyan' portal has been developed by the Department for Empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Specially Abled (ESOMSA) of the state government.

"All eligible applicants seeking benefits under various pension schemes being run by the Directorate of ESOMSA can apply online through the portal," a statement issued here said.

According to Sukhu, "providing social security pensions to the needy was one of top priorities of the state government" and he reiterated the government's commitment to functioning in line with the principles of a welfare state.

Sukhu said eight pension schemes were currently operational in the state for the welfare of the vulnerable sections of society. He said that Rs 1,410 crore have been spent on these schemes during last financial year, benefitting 8,24,928 individuals.

An additional 37,000 beneficiaries will be included under the social security pension schemes during the current financial year on which additional Rs 67 crore would be incurred, he added.

Applicants can apply directly or through Lokmitra Kendras by visiting himparivar.hp.gov.in/ekalyan.

This initiative will discourage the applicants from visiting government offices for certification or submission of applications. Updates regarding application errors, verification, and approvals will be sent digitally, allowing applicants to track their applications from home, the statement said. PTI BPL RHL