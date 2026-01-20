Himachal CM launches projects worth Rs 63.56 crore for Manali

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation for eight projects worth around Rs 63.50 crore during his visit to the Manali assembly constituency in Kullu district.

He inaugurated upgradation works of Nathna-Jana road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), completed at a cost of Rs 10.69 crore, upgradation of Manali-Kanyal road at a cost of Rs 5.04 crore, and metalling and tarring works of the Bebli-Jindaud road at a cost of Rs 13.19 crore, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also laid foundations of 33/11 kV (kilovolt) GIC (gas insulated switchgear) power sub-station at Ibex Chowk in Manali, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.52 crore, and a bridge on Beas river at Rangdi for Rs 15 crore Additionally, Sukhu launched landslide control prevention works for Rangdi and Batahar on the left bank of the Beas for Rs 2.90 crore, hot water bath service at Kalath for Rs 1 crore, and District Panchayat Resource Centre, Bashing, in Kullu at a cost of Rs 2.22 crore, the statement added. PTI COR ARB ARB