Himachal CM launches 'Sankalp' initiative to tackle drug menace

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched a drug eradication initiative 'Sankalp' that also aims to address drug trafficking and supporting rehabilitation efforts, according to an o statement on Monday.

The chief minister launched the initiative during a programme organised by the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan here on Sunday evening, the release issued here on said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu highlighted the government's commitment to curb drug trafficking and supporting rehabilitation efforts and said officials have been instructed to take strict action against drug traffickers, the statement added.

Several arrests have been made over the past month in such cases, and stringent measures are being enforced to protect the state's youth from falling prey to this menace, he said.

The chief minister added that "our goal is to help those affected by addiction and reconnect them with their families and reintegrate into society".

He further said the state government was going to establish a state-level model de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Kotla Barog in the Pachhad subdivision of Sirmaur district, which would assist individuals battling substance abuse and help reintegrate them into mainstream society.

Additionally, a Centre of Excellence is also being constructed at Kandaghat in Solan district to provide higher education to 9,000 specially-abled children in the state, the statement said.

The state government is also providing free education to 23,000 children widows and single women (Ekal Nari), and a scheme is underway to ensure the welfare of the elderly, it added. PTI BPL RPA