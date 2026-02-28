Himachal CM launches state-level HPV vaccination drive

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the state-level HPV Vaccination Campaign against cervical cancer from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, according to a statement.

He said that as many as 65,000 girls aged 14 years would receive the Human Papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) vaccine within 90 days.

Appealing to the parents, panchayat representatives and health workers, the chief minister urged everyone to help make the campaign a success and stressed the importance of spreading public awareness, the statement said.

The HPV vaccine prevents infections from high-risk Human Papillomavirus types responsible for over 90 per cent of cervical cancers, besides other genital cancers and warts.

He said the campaign would be conducted under the supervision of medical officers. The HPV vaccination would be included in the routine immunisation programme, and the vaccine would be provided free of cost to girls.

The chief minister said that within the next eight months, world-class equipment and advanced medical technology would be installed in IGMC and all medical colleges across the state.

Over the next three years, modern facilities on the lines of AIIMS would also be provided in all zonal hospitals, model health institutions, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), he added.

Sukhu reiterated that a state-of-the-art cancer hospital would be constructed in Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 300 crore, which would ensure affordable and accessible treatment within the state.

The government aims to develop health tourism in the next five years, which would benefit not only the people of the state but also doctors, paramedical staff and technicians working in the healthcare sector, he added.