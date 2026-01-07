Himachal CM launches 'That's You' campaign to promote immersive tourism

Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department's "That's You" campaign with the aim of creating a deeper and more personal connection between travellers and the Himalayan natural environment.

"The campaign marks a significant shift in the state's tourism policy, moving beyond tourism limited to conventional destinations and promoting the concept of slow tourism," he said.

"This move towards 'slow tourism' also reflects the state government's commitment to environmental sustainability. By encouraging longer stays in lesser-known villages and greater participation in local tradition and culture, the campaign seeks to strengthen the local economy, reduce pressure on popular tourist destinations and bring the natural beauty of rural areas into focus," the chief minister said.

"In a fast-paced world, 'That's You' campaign encourages visitors to pause and prolong their stay intermixing with locals to know more about the culture, customs and cuisine," he said.

The campaign has been specially designed to welcome tourists at the state's entry points, airports and heritage railway stations, he added.

Director of Tourism, Vivek Bhatia, said that the campaign would be implemented at major arrival points, including the Chandigarh-Shimla entry route, Gaggal, Bhuntar airport and in the historic Kalka-Shimla toy train route.