Himachal CM launches 'tobacco-free youth' campaign, flags off advanced life support ambulances

Shimla, Oct 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with Health Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, on Saturday, flagged off 26 new advanced life support ambulances, adding to the already existing fleet of 241 National Ambulance Service-108 (NSA).

He also launched a 60-day Tobacco-Free Youth campaign from his official residence here.

These ambulances are equipped with 19 life-saving healthcare equipment, including transport ventilators, ECG machines, emergency ambulance bags, oxygen cylinders and blood pressure monitoring machines.

The medical technicians for emergency medical care will be available 24/7 with these ambulances.

These ambulances were being deployed at all the government medical college hospitals, district hospitals, civil hospitals and other remote locations for the patients during emergencies.

Sukhu said that the government was continuously striving to strengthen the health sector, and world-class infrastructure was being created in the health institutions.

"These new advanced life support ambulances will certainly improve healthcare services", he added.

Congratulating the health department for the campaign's success, he said that Himachal Pradesh was a leading state in the field of public health across the country.

"It is another important initiative of the state government to protect youth from the ill-effects of tobacco, besides other psychotropic drugs. The campaign will run for 60 days, till December 8 2025, with special focus on awareness, prevention, and strict enforcement of tobacco control laws, which prohibit smoking in public places, ban tobacco advertising, sales to minors, and require warnings on product packaging," the chief minister said.

He emphasised that tobacco kills over 1.35 million people annually in India and causes serious illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and lung problems.

Sukhu further stated that the state government was committed to eliminating all forms of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes and hookah bars.

"The police and flying squads will conduct continuous campaigns to ensure compliance with the complete ban on hookah bars and e-cigarettes. The state government has issued clear instructions to regulate tobacco shops, enforce vendor licensing rules, and reduce the number of outlets in cities and villages," he said.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) departments and local bodies to ensure the success of this campaign and make every school and village tobacco-free.

"All schools, colleges and universities are required to strictly adhere to the 'Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions Guidelines." There should be no sale, use, or advertising of tobacco within or around the institutions", the chief minister directed.

He urged all sections of society to make this campaign a success and administered an oath of awareness to abstain from tobacco use.