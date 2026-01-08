Himachal CM launches website for State Allied and Health Care Council

Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the official website of the State Allied and Health Care Council, Himachal Pradesh.

Lauding the initiative, the chief minister said that this was an important step towards promoting digital governance, transparency and efficiency in the allied and health care sector of the state.

The website, www.sahchp.in, would serve as a reliable and user-friendly platform for health professionals, educational institutions, students and the general public, ensuring easy access to various services.

"Himachal Pradesh has been among the leading states in the country in implementing the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act.

With its implementation, the concept of "One Nation, One Curriculum, One Registration" would be strengthened.

"This will help ensure improved quality and uniform standards in allied and health care courses," he said.

Chairman of the Council, Vinod Chauhan, briefed Sukhu about the features of the website and various activities being undertaken by the Council.