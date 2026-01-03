Himachal CM lays foundation of Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyaangjans in Solan

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyaangjans to be build at a cost of Rs 200 crore in Solan.

He also allocated Rs 50 crore for various specialty facilities and a trauma center at Solan Hospital besides Rs 5 crore for Civil Hospital Kandaghat.

The Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyaangjans in Kandaghat area of Solan district. The CM said that several ambitious government schemes have been effectively implemented to provide social security and empowerment to vulnerable sections of society, including differently-abled.

In a statement issued here, he said that the excellence centre was a step towards promoting higher education for differently-abled, making it the first such centre in the state and a model for the entire country.

Approximately 25 per cent of the construction work has already been completed, he added The centre would be established on 45 bighas of land at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

The CM directed that the first phase of the Centre should be completed by October this year. It will provide quality education, sports facilities, and residential accommodations for 300 differently-abled children. In addition, a new 500 kW solar power project will be installed at the Centre.

Sukhu emphasised that the institution will offer courses related to higher education, special education, and skill development for persons with disabilities. Research and development activities will also be conducted, keeping in mind the nature and severity of different disabilities.

Under this institution, a working women's hostel will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 15.33 crore.

The chief minister said that the state government provides assistive devices, financial assistance, rehabilitation services, education, and skill development opportunities to divyaangjans.

Students with more than 40 per cent disability receive monthly scholarships ranging from Rs 625 to Rs 3,750, he said, adding that that marriage grants of Rs 25,000 are provided to persons with 40 to 74 per cent disability and Rs 50,000 for those with more than 75 per cent disability.