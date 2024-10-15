Himachal CM loosening grip on bureaucrats, officers not attending meetings: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday claimed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is loosening grip over the bureaucracy and officers are not attending important meetings and distancing themselves from the government.

In a statement issued here, Thakur, who is on visit to his Seraj Assembly constituency, alleged the bureaucracy has become arrogant and several officers did not attend a recent meeting called by the finance secretary, which is an indication that the chief minister has no control over the officers.

Even the officers who attended the meeting related to budget and planning were not serious as they know the Congress-led government has no future, he claimed.

The former chief minister also said during his tenure, Himachal Pradesh got the country's biggest ropeway project, in Shimla, and secured Rs 1,546.40 crore financial aid from the Centre for its execution. He credited the achievement to the success of the double-engine government.

Meanwhile, state BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sikender Kumar on Tuesday accused the Congress government of burdening people in the garb of resource mobilisation and imposing cess and other duties on mining activities.

Kumar, who was at Parwanoo in Solan district, said the active membership campaign of the BJP would start from October 16 and end on October 31. PTI BPL RPA