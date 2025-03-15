Himachal CM meets former MLA Bamber Thakur in hospital, assures stern action against accused

Shimla, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday visited Indira Gandhi Medical College here to enquire about the well-being of former legislator Bamber Thakur who was attacked by unidentified assailants at his residence.

Sukhu wished him a speedy recovery and assured him that stern action would be taken against those who were guilty.

Thakur was attacked by four assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. He suffered a bullet injury in his leg and his personal security officer was also injured.

Talking to the media persons, Sukhu said that doctors are giving him the best treatment and he is out of danger.

"This is a highly serious matter and police have been directed to take swift action against the perpetrators. The police have conducted raids overnight leading to the arrest of some suspects linked to this incident," Sukhu said.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said, "Protest is a democratic right of opposition, but they must also cooperate with the government. The first question is how the drug mafia was allowed to flourish in the state. Due to the earnest efforts of our government, drug cases have dropped by 30 per cent." "I have ordered a crackdown on the drug mafia in a recent meeting and the state government will introduce bills in the ongoing budget session of Vidhan Sabha to impose stringent measures against organised crimes and drug networks." PTI COR HIG HIG