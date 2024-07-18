Himachal CM meets J P Nadda, seeks additional aid for Bulk Drug Park

Shimla, July 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union Health Minister J P Nadda to provide additional financial aid for the Bulk Drug Park beng developed in Himachal Pradesh's Una, according to a statement.

Sukhu called on Nadda in New Delhi Wednesday during which he highlighted the Congress-led state government's commitment to enhancing the health sector through improved infrastructure and services, according to the official release issued here on Thursday.

The chief minister requested him for additional financial assistance for the Bulk Drug Park, citing its critical role in the state's economic development and its potential to generate local employment opportunities.

He emphasised the need for state-of-the-art medical technology in hospitals to reduce the need for residents to seek advanced medical care outside the state, the statement said.

The Bulk Drug Park is proposed to come up on 570 hectares of land at an estimated cost of Rs 1,923 crore.

He also demanded funds for completing the infrastructure and other pending works at medical colleges in Nahan, Chamba and Hamirpur, it added.

Sukhu said quality medical education is being imparted to students in Himachal Pradesh and urged him to support graduating medical students, especially nurses, in finding placements within the country and abroad, the statement said.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance to the state from the Centre, it added.