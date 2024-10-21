Himachal CM opens 24×7 cybercrime reporting station in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated a 'CY-Station' of the cyber wing of the state police in Shimla to facilitate real-time registration of complaints, particularly in cases of financial frauds.

Equipped to handle cybercrime-related complaints more efficiently, the CY Station would function 24x7, the chief minister said in a statement.

It would also facilitate the blocking or lien marking of defrauded amounts through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), the statement said.

The citizens can register cybercrime related complaints through the toll-free number 1930, it added.

"The data centre will act as the nodal hub for overseeing the functioning of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal's (NCRP) district database and serve as a key decision-making unit for future strategies," Sukhu said.

The CY-Station is equipped with modern technology to ensure swift response by trained operators besides having automatic facilities for call recording to ensure effective follow-up measures, the statement said.

The data centre's network infrastructure would serve as a strategic link between Himachal Pradesh's cyber infrastructure and the centralised NCRP.

In cases where a complaint is reassigned with a bank or a financial institution seeking some correction, the data centre will ensure immediate action in coordination with the complainant.

The chief minister also said the state government is making dedicated efforts to modernise the police force by incorporating advanced technologies into its operations.

The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency and responsiveness of the police force, he added.

By adopting modern tools and technologies, the police will be able to address the emerging challenges more effectively, streamline the processes, and foster stronger community relations for a safe and secure Himachal Pradesh, the statement concluded. PTI BPL ARI