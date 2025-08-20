Himachal CM, opposition BJP spar over job data in Assembly

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) The opposition BJP and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu sparred over employment data in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, with the latter being accused of providing misleading figures.

Replying to a question from Vipin Parmar and Satpal Singh Satti of the BJP during Question Hour, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government had so far provided jobs to 23,191 youths, created 5,960 posts and abolished 1,783 dormant posts.

Tempers ran high as the BJP members raised questions on the authenticity of the numbers furnished by the chief minister. They also alleged that the government had failed to implement the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs every year and five lakh jobs in five years.

Sukhu said that the government was serious about providing employment to youth, adding that 7,000 appointments have been made in the Education Department, 5,000 pump operators have been employed in the Jal Shakti Department and 1,100 nurses in the Health Department.

Besides, he said, 2,000 Van Mitras have been given jobs in the Forest Department and added that the results of the written examination to fill 1,300 posts of constables have come and 6,200 'aayas' and 6,000 Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) candidates would be appointed soon.

The chief minister also told the House that 700 posts of home guards, 100 vacancies of junior engineers and 800 for patwaris would be filled soon, and hundreds of appointments would be made in other departments also.

Sullah MLA Parmar recalled that "the government said in July last year that 34,980 jobs had been given, but on August 15, this year, the CM announced that 23,191 jobs had been given," questioning how the discrepancy of more than 10,000 jobs occurred.

When Satti pointed out that the government has stopped contract appointments and brought a "job training scheme," the chief minister said there has been no change in the policy. Only the nomenclature has been changed, and that too in compliance with court orders, Sukhu added.

Una MLA Satti also said that at the time when the promise of providing monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in 18-59 age group has remained unfulfilled, the CM has arranged "pension for 'bhabhi ji' (wife of CM)." The CM hit back and said that "pension nahin salary lagi hai (she is getting salary, not pension), that too because of you (BJP)," indicating that his wife, Kamlesh Thakur, had to stand in the 2024 bypolls after Dehra sitting MLA, along with two independent MLAs, joined the BJP, which necessitated the bye-elections.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said that the credibility of the government was at stake and alleged that the government's claims are false.

The BJP members later left the House, accusing the government of giving false figures.

Later, the officials clarified that the number of 34,980 jobs given last year included jobs in both the government and private sectors, while 23,191 jobs were given in the government sector only.

Talking to the media persons outside the house, Sukhu said that instead of asking questions, the BJP were only engaged in creating ruckus, whereas Thakur said that the BJP members walked out as the CM did not give any clear answer to a question about employment and lied in the house. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ