Himachal CM orders bordering areas of Pathankot, Chandigarh, J-K to be on high alert

Shimla, May 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said areas bordering Punjab's Pathankot, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert and district administration have been directed take necessary actions when air raid warning sirens are blown.

Sukhu held a a high level meeting with the officials and district heads and said, "There is nothing to panic but we should ensure our safety and fulfill our responsibility and stay alert." He said that all must adhere to the instructions of the Union Government and the state government to ensure the safety of the people.

Sukhu told the officers to stay vigilant in view of the cross-border tensions escalating between India and Pakistan and took detailed feedback from all DCs and SPs regarding the prevailing condition in their respective districts, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure adequate security around the vital installations including religious places, airports, dams and bridges.

He also instructed them to conduct regular mock drills in accordance with the advisories of the Union Government.

Sukhu extended solidarity with the Indian Armed forces and the Union Government further commending the action of the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani failed intrusion. "We are proud of our brave hearts and action being taken by our Armed forces in safeguarding the nation", he remarked.

Talking to the reporters here, he said that the offices of the chief secretary, general administration department and control rooms would remain open during the upcoming three holidays to assist people and act promptly in times of need. He also appealed to the general public to believe only official information.

The chief minister assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring safety of about 103 students, currently pursuing their studies in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the Chief Secretary for prompt and co-ordinated action to bring the students back home safely.

Security has been beefed up across the state and strict vigil is being kept in districts bordering Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, officials said.

SP Nurpur, Ashok Rattan has urged people to refrain from spreading rumours on social media and not to post any statement that could disturb peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, several bus routes to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have been closed and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has stopped buses heading towards Katra, Pathankot, Amristsar and Jalandhar till further orders, the officials said.

On Thursday afternoon, the defence ministry said the Indian Armed Forces had foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the country's northern and western parts.

Defence Minister Singh on Thursday said no limit would become an obstacle to protecting India's sovereignty and the nation was fully prepared for such responses.

Early on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.