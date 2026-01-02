Himachal CM orders hearing of land partition cases thrice a week from Jan 5

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) All Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars in Himachal Pradesh will hear land partition cases every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to ensure their time-bound disposal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

The new schedule, effective from January 5, ensures 12 hearing days per month.

Chairing a high-level meeting on revenue matters here, the chief minister said Deputy Commissioners will review the progress of these cases every Saturday and submit a report to the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) the same day, an official statement said.

The Revenue Secretary will present a detailed report to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Mondays. The minister will subsequently brief the chief minister on the progress on the last Monday of every month.

The chief minister directed that all pending revenue cases related to corrections must be settled by March 31, 2026. He said the government is committed to clearing long-pending revenue matters.

To speed up the process, the chief minister ordered the re-engagement of retired Patwaris, Kanungos, Naib Tehsildars and Tehsildars. He also directed that concerned officers and staff be provided with proper training.

The Revenue Department has been directed to submit complete details of private, forest and government land in the State. The chief minister further sought detailed information on cases pending in revenue courts, including the nature of cases and the duration of their pending.

According to data shared in the meeting, Revenue Lok Adalats have disposed of 4,24,368 mutation cases, 25,918 land partition cases, 47,075 demarcation cases and 12,896 correction cases across the state since October 2023. PTI BPL AKY