Himachal CM, other leaders mourn death of Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and former CM P K Dhumal on Thursday mourned the death of people in the plane crash at Ahmedabad.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people are feared killed.

According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

In separate statements, the leaders said the tragedy had left them speechless and saddened, wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The chief minister said the people of Himachal Pradesh and the country stand together to pray for peace for the departed souls and to provide strength to their family members to bear the irreparable loss.

In his condolence message, Agnihotri expressed grief over the casualties of medical hostel students who were having lunch when the plane crashed over the building of the hostel.

The Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely sad and painful. This accident is heart-breaking and deeply disturbing, said Thakur, and prayed for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in this accident and for giving strength to their families to bear this sorrow.

"I express my deep condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident. This is an irreparable loss for the entire country. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families in this difficult time and to the injured passengers to get well soon," said Dhumal. PTI BPL KSS KSS