Himachal CM promises 25,000 jobs in public sector on statehood day

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) On the occasion of Himachal Pradesh statehood day on Saturday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is planning to create 25,000 new posts in the public sector for skilled youth.

Conveying 55th statehood day wishes to the people of Himachal during an event in Kangra’s Baijnath, he recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Himachal Pradesh’s first CM Y S Parmar in achieving statehood status.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that over 12,500 posts have been filled in the government sector and about 8,000 more will be filled in 2025.

He claimed that over 42,000 jobs were provided in two years compared to 20,000 in five years under the previous BJP government.

Sukhu launched the Him Pariwar Portal. This initiative will provide a centralised platform for accessing documents, government services, and welfare schemes for all families in the state, it said.

The portal aims to simplify and enhance transparency in availing government schemes. Citizens can access over 300 government services from the comfort of their homes with the help of the portal.

The CM also distributed Him Pariwar Cards.

He also announced the development of grazing lands for shepherds and protection of their rights under the Forest Rights Act.

The government will resolve issues arising from developmental changes in traditional routes, promote eco-friendly sheep and goat rearing, and strengthen the Wool Federation and Wool Board, he added.

In the last two financial years, the government has taken a loan of Rs 30,080 crore, out of which Rs 18,854 crore, approximately 63 per cent, has been used to repay the principal and interest on loans taken by the previous government, Sukhu said.

Despite financial constraints, the government is focusing on resource generation rather than dependency on loans and has generated additional Rs 2,200 crore, he said.

The CM said that during the BJP's tenure in 2021-22, the state received a revenue deficit grant of Rs 10,249 crore, which reduced to Rs 6,258 crore in 2023-24 and is expected to drop further to Rs 3,257 crore in the next financial year.

For the first time since independence, efforts are being made to connect remote areas like Bara Bhangal and Dodra-Kwar in Shimla with proper road infrastructure, bringing them into the mainstream of development.

The CM announced the upgradation of Chadiyar Sub-Tehsil to a Tehsil, opening of a new Public Works Department sub-division in Chadiyar and the establishment of a digital library.

He also announced plans for the development of Tattvani's hot water springs and Kheer Ganga Ghat as tourist destinations.

He further announced the opening of a Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School in Mahalpat village of Baijnath Gram Panchayat.

Eight panchayats of Police Chowki Multhan's including Baragran, Kothikohar, Dharan, Multhan, Luwai, Poling, Sward, and Bara Bhangal, will now be brought under the jurisdiction of the Police Station Bari, benefiting 7,500 people across 35 villages, he said. PTI BPL NB NB