Himachal CM releases roadmap for 'sustainable, holistic development' of state

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday released the Himachal 2045 Colloquium Series, a roadmap that focuses on sustainable and holistic development of the state by balancing economic growth with environmental preservation.

Prepared by the Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA), Shimla, this roadmap is a bold step towards shaping Himachal's economic future, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said that this initiative by MSHIPA would cement its role as a policy think tank, fostering collaboration between government, industry and civil society to co-create a prosperous and sustainable Himachal Pradesh.

The three-phase exercise begins with an online engagement, where experts will share insights to shape the Himachal 2045 Sustainable Economic Vision Document.

This will be followed by a colloquium at MSHIPA on March 22, 23, and 24 and will culminate in June 2025 with a strategic roadmap for policy-making.

In the coming days, more than 400 experts will be invited for the next phase in seven categories such as administration, academia, industries, tourism, etc.