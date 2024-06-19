Himachal CM releases Rs3.27 crore under Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme

Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday released Rs 3.27 crore for the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana under which Rs 4500 each were given to 7,280 women as assistance for three months.

The scheme which promises Rs 1,500 monthy assistance to women aged 18-59 is part of the election promises of the Congress government.

The CM said that over 48,000 women across the state have received the three-month Samman Nidhi installment of Rs 4500 each with the state government allocating a budget of Rs 23 crore for this initiative.

At the event organised at Haroli of Una district, he handed out cheques to the beneficiary women.

The CM said that the BJP was "continuously misleading" women about the scheme and was creating obstacles in implementing it.

"Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur frequently questioned women receiving Rs 1500, but our government has eliminated corruption and provided the Samman Nidhi," said the CM.

"While the central government provides Rs. 6000 per year to farmers, the Congress Government in Himachal Pradesh is giving Rs 18,000 per year to all eligible women over 18 years.

"This ensures that women can live with dignity and manage small expenses independently," he said.

The CM said that the state Government is committed to providing Rs. 1500 per month to eligible women and emphasised that their focus "is on public service, not political gains".

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri while thanking CM Sukhu said that the BJP tried hard to stop the scheme, but the present government thwarted its efforts.

"Despite some women being influenced by the BJP, those who filled out the forms have now received Rs 4500 each, which demonstrates the trustworthiness of the present government," Agnihotri said.