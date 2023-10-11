Himachal Pradesh CM releases SOP to curb drug trafficking

ShimlaL In a move aimed at curbing drug trafficking in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has released Standard Operating Procedure for Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sukhu said that as a large number of offenders in narcotics cases are acquitted due to non-compliance with mandatory provisions, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will assist and serve as a guide to police officers and officials in dealing with cases of drug trafficking to achieve desired results, an official statement said.

The SOP would offer a detailed process and procedure from initiating to executing detention orders and confiscating unlawfully acquired assets, the chief minister said and added that illicit drugs have posed a threat and a sense of insecurity in society.

He said that to generate faith in the administration of justice, the government has accorded top priority to combat this menace in an efficient and effective manner.

"To bolster the efforts, a specialized force dedicated to prevent drug-related crimes and an advisory board has been established," Sukhu said.

The activities of drug traffickers have a detrimental impact on the national economy and these illicit operations are carried out in a highly organized manner, he said, adding that consequently, the effective prevention of such activities demands the provision of detention for those involved in the crime.