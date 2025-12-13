Himachal CM reviews progress of APAR software development

Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Annual Performance Appraisal Report software being developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, stressing timely completion and a user-friendly design.

He said the APAR portal would be a significant step towards strengthening performance-based governance, enhancing transparency and promoting a culture of accountability in the government system.

"This software is being developed to enable a transparent, efficient and fully digital performance appraisal system for government employees," he said.

During the review meeting, the chief minister was briefed that the APAR portal would facilitate end-to-end online processing of APARs and Annual Work Plans through a streamlined digital workflow. The system has been designed to ensure objectivity, accountability and ease of monitoring in the performance evaluation process.

It was informed that APARs would be initiated on the basis of annual work plans and clearly defined targets, both qualitative and quantitative, prepared by the concerned reporting authority. The software would also provide flexibility to revise these targets annually for individual officers or entire cadres in line with changing priorities and administrative requirements.

Sukhu said a standardised APAR format would be applicable across all cadres of Group A, B, C and D employees, ensuring uniformity and fairness in performance assessment.

"The portal would allow for the online identification and approval of reporting, reviewing and accepting officers at the time of initiation of APARs," he said.

He was further apprised that the system would enable initiation of multiple APARs within a single financial year, provided each APAR covers a minimum tenure of three months, thereby allowing more accurate assessment in cases of transfers or changes in assignment.