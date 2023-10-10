Himachal CM reviews progress of flagship programmes, stresses on e-governance

Shimla, Oct 10 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal mining and create integrated police posts with the excise and taxation and forest departments along interstate borders.

Advertisment

Reviewing the progress of flagship programmes at a conference of deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs), Sukhu asked the district administration to focus on the implementation of e-offices.

He asked the officials to link the offices of the sub-divisional magistrates with deputy commissioners through the e-office system and adopt the e-filing system in letter and spirit, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, which aims to provide comprehensive support to orphans, specially-abled children, destitute women and elderly individuals.

He also reviewed the progress in the work related to e-charging stations and the Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools, the statement said.

Asking the officers to come up with innovative ideas on policies and programs, Sukhu stressed transparency, devotion and achieving targets within the stipulated time, it added. PTI BPL IJT IJT