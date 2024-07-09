Himachal CM says Congress' tally will increase to 41 seats in assembly bypolls

Shimla, July 9 (PTI) With a few hours left for voting in the assembly bypolls, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday claimed that the Congress' tally will increase from 38 to 41 in the 68-member House.

Elections to Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh assembly constituencies, vacated following acceptance of resignation of three Independents by the Speaker on June 3, are slated for Wednesday.

Sukhu reiterated that the BJP tried to topple the democratically elected government with "money power" and entered a deal with the Independent MLAs to resign. He asked the voters to teach these "turncoats" by defeating them in bypolls, a statement issued here said.

Alleging that the three Independents "sold" themselves in the "political 'mandi'" (market) of the BJP and betrayed the voters, Sukhu said the fight is between truth and deceit, and people will side with truth.

Sukhu said three-and-a-half years of the government are left and the it has implemented its promise to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), is giving Rs 1,500 per month to women and has started English medium teaching in the government schools from Class 1. PTI BPL KSS KSS