Himachal CM seeks separate norms for hill states in annual allocations

Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while highlighting the unique challenges of hill states, called for separate norms for 11 hill states in determining annual state-wise allocations.

Sukhu suggested that parameters such as forest cover, greening initiatives and ecological contributions must be considered in the process.

The chief minister said this while Deputy Managing Director of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Goverdhan Singh Rawat, called on him at his official residence, Oak Over, on Friday.

During the meeting, the chief minister appreciated the pivotal role played by NABARD's Regional Office in strengthening coordination between the State Government and NABARD's Head Office, thereby ensuring a speedy resolution of important issues.

He urged NABARD to consider ground-mounted solar projects as eligible for funding under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), noting that such projects would help panchayats achieve energy self-sufficiency and advance the State Government's vision of Green Himachal. He also requested the inclusion of electric buses under RIDF support.

The chief minister further asked NABARD to assist the State Planning Department in developing robust and seamless supply and value chains in fisheries and animal husbandry, from the farm gate to the consumer, aimed at enhancing farmers' income.

He emphasised the need to reform long-established procedures by delegating greater flexibility to state governments to make project-specific changes during the execution phase of NABARD-approved programmes.

NABARD officers highlighted challenges faced by cooperative societies due to provisions under Section 118, which limit their functioning. They also suggested assigning the task of milk procurement to Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), rather than creating new societies, and expediting the computerisation of PACS.

Sukhu assured that all suggestions from NABARD would be duly examined and, if practical, integrated into the state's development strategy.

NABARD officials, in turn, assured the chief minister that his suggestions would be taken up at the highest level and efforts would be made to incorporate them into future guidelines. PTI COR HIG HIG