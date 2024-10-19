Himachal CM stresses cultural preservation at International Kullu Dussehra 2024

Shimla, Oct 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh is the land of gods and goddesses, and it is the collective responsibility of both the state government and the people to preserve the region's rich divine culture, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Presiding over the final cultural evening of the International Kullu Dussehra 2024 as the chief guest late Friday, he said that the traditional Kullu folk dance 'Lalri' is a symbol of the state's vibrant culture, where families come together to perform, a statement issued here said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister formally initiated the 'Lalri' dance by offering ritualistic prayers and participating in the dance. He also inspected the developmental exhibitions at Dhalpur Ground.

He praised the Kullu Dussehra fair for achieving an international flavour since last year and congratulated Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur and MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur for their efforts in organizing an ambassador meet.

During the ambassadors' meet held alongside of the International Dussehra Festival on Friday, Sukhu invited global investors to invest in tourism, green energy, data storage, food processing and other sustainable sectors of the state. Ambassadors from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Brunei along with representatives from Russia and Guyana were present at the meet, as per the statement.

The cultural night concluded with a performance by playback singer Neeraj Shridhar, along with captivating acts by artists from Uzbekistan, the statement read. PTI BPL OZ OZ