Himachal CM Sukhu announces construction of milk processing plant, other projects in Karsog

Shimla, Oct 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a series of development projects for the Karsog Assembly constituency, including the construction of a milk processing plant and a 66 KV substation.

The chief minister also announced the conversion of Tibban and Pangna schools into CBSE schools, the opening of Patwar Circles at Sanarli, Mated and Baneda, and improvement of the Tattapani-Bakhrout road. He said that adequate funds would be provided to complete the ITI building, where artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning courses would be introduced soon.

He also announced the appointment of a radiologist at Karsog Hospital soon.

The CM said that besides the other parts of the state, the Karsog constituency also suffered heavy losses during the recent monsoon disaster. He said that the state government is conducting a study to determine the causes of such cloudbursts. He also announced Rs seven lakh each for rehabilitation of 94 completely damaged houses.

Addressing a public meeting, he alleged that state BJP leaders were creating hindrances in additional borrowing permissions from the central government, even though such permissions were granted during the BJP's tenure. He said that the Centre withheld financial assistance to the state after the government announced to introduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and also withheld Rs 1600 crore, the loan limit, as financial assistance to the state. PTI/COR MNK MNK