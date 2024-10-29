Himachal CM Sukhu announces cruise route between Bilaspur, Shimla

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced the development of a 30-kilometre cruise route from Bilaspur to Shimla districts.

Sukhu made the announcement while speaking at the inauguration of water sports activities at Gobind Sagar lake in Bilaspur's Mandi Bharari.

These activities will include cruises, shikara rides, houseboats, hi-tech motorboats, jet skis and water scooters, the chief minister said.

The initiative will enhance tourism potential and create employment and self-employment opportunities for local youngsters, he further said.

It is also expected to benefit local businesses, particularly women and small entrepreneurs, by providing a new marketplace to sell local products, he added.

The Bilaspur district administration has also been instructed to initiate the tender process for introducing cruises and shikara rides in the Kol Dam reservoir, the veteran Congress leader said.

"Under this project, a scenic 30-kilometre cruise route will be developed from Harnora in Bilaspur district to Tattapani in Shimla district," he said.

"With the development of water sports, alongside initiatives in religious, rural and ecotourism, Bilaspur is poised to become a premier attraction, comparable to popular destinations such as Kerala and Goa," he added.

Sukhu also took a ride on a jet ski and later enjoyed a cruise.

The chief minister highlighted that the Congress government in the state had made efforts to promote tourism since it assumed charge in 2022.

Water sports activities and cruises have begun in Bilaspur before the government completed two years in charge, he said.

Sukhu pointed out that Himachal Pradesh had numerous water bodies with potential for water sports.

"Who could have imagined two years ago that Bilaspur would have cruises, jet skis and shikaras but the Congress government has made it possible," he said.

He emphasised that tourism was a priority sector for the state government and efforts were underway to promote the green industry and attract investments for it. PTI COR BPL ARD SZM